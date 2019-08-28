Three matches into the season and it’s already clear. The Big Bear junior varsity volleyball team is a team to watch.
With 11 freshmen on the 14-person roster, the Lady Bears showed they have the skills with three straight victories in the first week of the season.
The Lady Bears opened the season Aug. 20 at home with a 2-0 win over Lucerne Valley. Big Bear followed with a 2-0 win at Granite Hills
Aug. 22 before coming back home Aug. 23 against Adelanto. That match went the distance at three games with Big Bear winning the deciding game 15-13.
Big Bear (3-0) was scheduled to play at Twentynine Palms Aug. 27 before coming back home for three straight matches — Rialto on Thursday, Aug. 29, Yucca Valley on Friday, Aug. 30, and Desert Hot Springs Tuesday, Sept. 5.
First serve for all three home matches is at
4 p.m. at the Big Bear High School gym.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
