Big Bear’s varsity boys basketball team has played 11 games so far this season. In the last 10 games, senior Bryant Cliff has been a double threat for opponents.
Cliff is averaging 16.9 points and 14.6 rebounds a game for the Bears (3-8). But he isn’t the only player to watch. Senior Mikey Barrett throws in an average of 13.4 points a game while junior Quaid McLinn is scoring nine points a game.
Big Bear played a tough pre-league schedule and then faced Excelsior Charter in the Cross Valley League opener Dec. 13. “Excelsior seems to be the favorite to win league this year,” Big Bear head coach Bo Kent said. “They are a senior loaded team with three big kids. We were down by 20 at the half and cut it down to six early in the fourth. We just have to do a better job of believing in ourselves. I tell the kids we just need to keep our heads up, let’s go play basketball. We’ll be OK.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.