The Cross Valley League hosts middle school races at each of its cross-country cluster meets. The first race was Sept. 10 in Big Bear. Big Bear Middle School teams dominated the field in boys and girls divisions, winning their respective races over teams from the Academy for Academic Excellence, CIMS, Hesperia Christian, the Academy of Careers & Exploration and University Prep.
The Big Bear girls won their race, scoring 19 points with second, third, fourth, fifth and ninth place scoring finishes. CIMS was second with 53 points followed by AAE with 66 and ACE with 106.
The Cubs also had runners finish 10th and 11th in a show of domination. Top finisher for Big Bear was Sophia Ragsdale, who ran the 2-mile race in 13 minutes, 28.60 seconds.
The Big Bear Middle School boys won their race by a nearly 40-point advantage. Big Bear scored 23 points, followed by AAE with 61, ACE at 73 and CIMS at 76.
Top finisher for Big Bear in the boys division was Jacob Gilligan, who finished second with a time of 11:45.00.
