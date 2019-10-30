Big Bear’s girls tennis team hopes to serve up some upsets when the Lady Bears compete in the Desert Sky League Finals Thursday, Oct. 31. The young team’s best chances are in singles, where three players are expected to do well, according to head coach Diane Kendall.
“If Kaitlyn (Barbour) plays her game she has a chance to do well,” Kendall said. “It’s certainly doable for Kaitlyn to qualify. Raelynn (Palmer) and Chey (Parde) have the potential to do well, too. They all have potential to play a lot of tennis (on Thursday).”
