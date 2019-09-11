Junior Lexie Duran, had a good summer. The Big Bear all-CIF softball pitcher received scholarship offers from four colleges including Yale, St. John’s and the University of California at Riverside. Duran made a verbal commitment to play at UCR.
Duran, the No. 25 prospect in California from the Class of 2021, was also offered a spot on the Mexican National Junior Team. She has not decided whether to accept that offer.
When she is not pitching for Big Bear, Duran plays for the champion Monarchs travel team out of Orange County.
