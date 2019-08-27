Three Big Bear High School teams made the trip to Twentynine Palms Aug. 27, and two came away with wins.
Volleyball
The Big Bear varsity volleyball team improved to 5-4 with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Lady Wildcats. Earlier in the day, the JV Lady Bears rallied to beat Twentynine Palms 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 to remain undefeated at 4-0.
The Lady Bears host Rialto in a non league match Thursday, Aug. 29. The JV match begins at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Bear High School gym.
Girls tennis
The Lady Bears opened the 2019 season with a hard-fought match at Twentynine Palms, losing 10-8.
The Lady Bears' home opener is Thursday, Aug. 29, against Woodcrest Christian. First serve is at 3:15 p.m. at the Big Bear High School tennis courts.
