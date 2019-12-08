Girls soccer
The Lady Bears improved to 3-1-2 overall with a pair of wins this past week. Big Bear edged San Bernardino 2-1 on Dec. 3. Junior forward Yesicka Gonzalez scored both goals for the Lady Bears on assists from senior Macy Egerer and sophomore Kylie Huschka.
On Dec. 6, Big Bear shut out Banning 3-0. Gonzalez scored all three goals for her first hat trick of the season.
Big Bear plays at Silver Valley Monday, Dec. 9, at 3:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
The Lady Bears split the week with a 1-1 record to improve to 2-5 overall. The Lady Bears beat Apple Valley 49-18 on Dec. 5. Big Bear lost to Crean Lutheran 108-32 on Dec. 7.
The Lady Bears host Granite Hills Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the JV game at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.
Boys basketball
Big Bear (2-5) started the week with a pair of losses to Arrowhead Christian on Dec. 3 (58-44) and Apple Valley on Dec. 5 (56-48) before rebounding with a 46-41 win over Palmdale Aerospace on Dec. 7. The Bears are at Granite Hills Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the JV game at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
The Bears are still seeking their first win of the season after losing a pair of games last week to fall to 0-3-1. The Bears were shut out by San Bernardino 12-0 on Dec. 3. Big Bear lost at Banning 4-1 on Dec. 6. Bryan Chavez scored the goal for Big Bear on an assist from Juan Sainz. Goalkeeper Kaiden Ragsdale recorded nine saves against Banning.
The Bears play at Silver Valley Monday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.