After a slow start, the Big Bear High School varsity girls basketball team found a way to beat University Prep Dec. 17 in Victorville to improve to 2-0 in the Cross Valley League standings.
Girls basketball
Big Bear overcame a 17-8 halftime deficit to beat University Prep 36-26 in Victorville on Dec. 17. The Lady Bears held the Jaguars to 2 points in the crucial fourth period while scoring 14 to secure the victory.
With the win, Big Bear improves to 2-0 in the Cross Valley League standings and is 6-5 overall. The Lady Bears host Hesperia Christian Thursday, Dec. 19, in a CVL game. Tip off is at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Big Bear faced University Prep Dec. 17 in Victorville in the Bears’ second Cross Valley League contest of the season. The Bears’ fourth-quarter rally fell short as University Prep held on for a 64-56 win.
The Bears (3-9, 0-2) host Hesperia Christian Thursday, Dec. 19, in a CVL game. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
The Bears took a 1-0 lead but couldn’t hold on, losing to Lucerne Valley 2-1 in a nonleague game in Big Bear Dec. 17. Sophomore Juan Sainz scored Big Bear’s goal on an assist from Miguel Solis.
Big Bear (1-7-1) opens Cross Valley League play Jan. 8 at home against the Academy for Academic Excellence. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.