Boys basketball
A Big Bear rally fell short Dec. 3 in Redlands as the Bears lost 58-44 to Arrowhead Christian in a non league boys basketball game. The Bears (2-4) were down by 2 points at the half. The Eagles surged ahead in the third quarter on an 18-3 run.
Senior Bryant Cliff scored 16 points and senior Mikey Barrett chipped in 13 points for Big Bear. The next game is Thursday, Dec. 5, against Apple Valley in Big Bear. Tip off of the varsity game is at 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
The Lady Bears improved to 2-1-2 with a 2-0 shutout at San Bernardino High School Dec. 3. Junior Yesika Gonzalez scored both goals for the Lady Bears with assists from senior Macy Egerer and sophomore Kylie Huschka. Big Bear is scheduled to play at Banning High School Friday, Dec. 6. Kickoff is at 3:15 p.m.
Boys soccer
The Bears gave up eight goals in the first half at San Bernardino on Dec. 3, losing the non league game 12-0 to fall to 0-2-1 on the season. Big Bear is scheduled to play at Banning High School Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.
