Girls Basketball
The Lady Bears extended their winning streak to eight games, crushing Silver Valley 65-15 in a non league game at Big Bear Jan. 9. Senior Siena Hermon led Big Bear with 23 points.
With the win, Big Bear improves to 10–5 on the season. Big Bear hosts Garey in a non league game Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Big Bear High School gym. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
Boys basketball
The Bears improved to 7-10 overall with a 71-43 win over Silver Valley in a non league game Jan. 9 in Big Bear.
The Bears play at Indian Springs in a non league game Friday, Jan. 10. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.
