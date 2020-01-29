Girls basketball
Big Bear rebounded from its first Cross Valley League loss in three years to crush Riverside Prep 63-20 in a CVL game Jan. 28.
The Lady Bears ran a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Senior Alexis Berg led the way with 16 points. Senior Siena Hermon added 15, senior Kylie Avila scored 12 points and junior Chloe Washebek chipped in 10 points.
With the win, Big Bear (14-7, 8-1) maintains a one-game lead over Hesperia Christian and CIMS in the CVL standings. The Lady Bears play at CIMS on Friday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
The Bears improved to 12-11 overall and 7-2 in the Cross Valley League with a 76-53 win over Riverside Prep on Jan. 28.
Senior guard Mikey Barrett led Big Bear with 32 points including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Junior forward Quaid McLinn added 25 and senior guard Bryant Cliff chipped in 14 points. Cliff had 10 assists. McLinn led the Bears with 11 rebounds.
With the win, Big Bear moves into a tie for second place with University Prep. Excelsior Charter sits atop the CVL standings with a one-game lead with three games to play in the regular season.
Big Bear plays at CIMS (3-11, 2-7) on Friday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
With three games left in the regular season, the Big Bear High School varsity boys soccer team has suspended play due to a lack of players and other concerns. The Bears (1-12-1, 0-5) will forfeit their remaining games including contests against University Prep on Jan. 29, Riverside Prep on Jan. 31 and CIMS on Feb. 3.
