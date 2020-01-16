Another tie for Big Bear varsity girls soccer brings the season total to seven draws. Big Bear High School soccer teams played Riverside Prep in a pair of Cross Valley League matches Jan. 15.
Girls soccer
Sometimes a tie isn’t all that bad. The Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team scored the equalizer with about a minute to play in a 2-2 game against Riverside Prep Jan. 15 in Lucerne Valley.
Junior Yesika Gonzalez chased down goalkeeper Sydney Peterson’s punt just past midfield, outrunning the Riverside Prep defense to score the Lady Bears’ second goal. Gonzalez scored the first goal of the game to give Big Bear the lead in the first half on an assist from junior Camille Davis.
With the tie, Big Bear improves to 7-2-7 on the season and 0-0-3 in the Cross Valley League. Riverside Prep is 3-4-4 and is 0-0-2 in league play. Other CVL teams were off on Wednesday. The Academy for Academic Excellence is 1-0-1, University Prep is 0-0-1 and CIMS is 0-1-1 in the CVL standings.
The Lady Bears play at CIMS Friday, Jan. 17. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Big Bear was shut out by Riverside Prep 10-0 in a Cross Valley League boys soccer game Jan. 15 in Oro Grande.
With the loss, the Bears fall to 1-10-1 overall and 0-3 in the Cross Valley League standings. The Bears host CIMS Friday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. The game is at the Lucerne Valley High School football field, the alternate home site for Big Bear soccer.
