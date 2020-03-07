Baseball
Big Bear won one of three games this past week to improve to 4-4 on the season.
On March 3, the Bears beat Twentynine Palms 11-4. Freshman Landen Palmer got the win on the bump, tossing four innings and striking out four. Senior Kyle Azevedo went 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs.
The Bears played an early Cross Valley League game March 5 at Excelsior Charter, taking the lead 3-0 in the first inning before the Eagles came back to tie the game in the third. Excelsior, the defening CVL champion, took the lead for good with a four-run fifth inning. Big Bear rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs. The Bears had two runners on base with the go-ahead run at the plate but were unable to score, losing 7-5.
Senior Tanner Gump went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Freshman Sean Garvey was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Big Bear wrapped the week at Granite Hills March 6, losing the nonleague outing 11-0. After two scoreless innings, the Cougars broke open the game with a six-run fourth, scoring another five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Garvey led Big Bear at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double. Freshman Jacob Egland started on the mound for Big Bear, giving up four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
The Bears play at Savanna Wednesday, March 11.
Softball
The Lady Bears lost their first four games in the Colorado River Tournament to go to 2-7 overall. Big Bear lost to Indio 6-1 and Needles 9-8 on March 5. The Lady Bears lost to Faith Lutheran 14-10 and to Twentynine Palms 5-3 on March 6.
A fifth game in the tournament was scheduled to be played March 7. No score has been reported as of press time.
Big Bear head coach Mary Schermer said the Lady Bears are putting forth good efforts in the games. “The score is not reflecting how far this group has come,” Schermer said.
Track and Field
Big Bear senior Anthony Forrest continues to impress with another win in the 110-meter hurdles. Forrest won the boys 110 hurdles in 15.51 seconds at the Condor Invitational on March 7. For complete results of the Big Bear track team’s Condor Invitational appearance, see the update on Sunday, March 8, at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
