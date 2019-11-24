Big Bear boys basketball
The Bears bounced back from a season-opening loss with a pair of wins Nov. 21 and 22. The Bears beat Desert Hot Springs 64-55 Thursday, overcoming a 21-10 first-quarter deficit along the way. Senior Bryant Cliff led the Bears with 27 points. Junior Quaid McLinn chipped in with 18 points, and senior Jordan Randle added 16 points.
On Friday, the Bears traveled across the mountaintop for a 54-33 win over Rim of the World.
The Bears host Royal in a nonleague game Monday, Nov. 25, at the Big Bear High School gym. The Big Bear junior varsity game is at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Big Bear won one of three games at the always-tough Woodcrest Christian Tournament this past week to go 1-3 in the first week of the season.
The Lady Bears opened tournament play Nov. 21 with a 55-43 win over Kaiser. Senior forward Siena Hermon led the Lady Bears with 19 points. Senior forward Alexis Berg added 13 points in the win.
On Nov. 22 Big Bear lost 56-33 to Sherman Indian. The Lady Bears dropped a 63-35 game against San Jacinto Valley Academy on Nov. 23.
The Lady Bears host Serrano in a nonleague game Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Big Bear High School gym. The girls’ JV game is at 3 p.m. followed by varsity at 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
The Lady Bears are 1-1-1 after the first week of the season, going 0-1-1 on a road trip to the Sierras.
On Nov. 22, the Lady Bears were shut out 2-0 at Bishop Union. Big Bear outshot Bishop Union but the Broncos were able to score, Big Bear coach Lisa Griffiths said.
Big Bear’s game at Mammoth on Nov. 23 ended in a 1-1 draw. Senior Ashley Griffiths scored Big Bear’s goal on a direct kick from about 25 to 30 yards out.
The Lady Bears are at Adelanto Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
The Bears opened the 2019-20 season with a 3-3 tie at Rim of the World Nov. 22 in Lake Arrowhead. Sophomore Juan Sainz scored two goals for the Bears, and senior Josue Ruiz added a goal. Freshman goalkeeper Jared Lowery made six saves in the game.
The Bears play at Twentynine Palms Monday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.