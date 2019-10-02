Volleyball
The Lady Bears continued their sweep of the Cross Valley League Oct. 1 with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 win over the Academy for Academic Excellence in Apple Valley. With the win, Big Bear improves to 22-4 overall and 9-0 in the league standings.
Despite the record, Big Bear dropped in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll from fifth to seventh place.
The Lady Bears continue their quest for a perfect CVL year at Silver Valley Thursday, Oct. 3, in Yermo. The JV plays at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Big Bear improved to 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the Desert Valley League with a 279-361 win over Banning at Bear Mountain Golf Course Oct. 1.
Senior Ana Melissa was the top Lady Bear scorer with a round of 50 followed by senior Joana Diaz at 51, senior Ashley Griffiths at 56, senior Maria De Leon at 59, freshman Anika Holloway at 63 and senior Megan Morris at 66.
The Lady Bears host Coachella Valley Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Bear Mountain Golf Course in a battle for a share of the DVL title. Tee time is at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.