Volleyball
Big Bear improved to 24-5 overall and 10-0 in the Cross Valley League with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 win at Silver Valley in Yermo on Oct. 3.
Senior middle hitter Ashley Everman led the Lady Bears with 10 kills and three blocks. Junior middle hitter Bella Joha had eight kills.
Key to the match for Big Bear was serving. The Lady Bears had 19 service aces in three games, led by junior Kyla Francis’ eight aces.
The Lady Bears have the next week off from competition for fall break. They return to the court on Oct. 15 at Riverside Prep. The final regular season match is at home on Oct. 17 against Cobalt Institute.
Football
The Bears lost 46-6 to Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia Oct. 4 in the final preleague game of the season. Turnovers proved costly for Big Bear with four fumbles, two of which set up short scoring drives in the first half for the undefeated Kares (5-0).
The Bears (2-5) played without their leading scorer, senior Paul Domingue, who sat out the game after leaving the Boron game last week because of a concussion.
Big Bear scored its lone touchdown late in the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli to junior Quaid McLinn.
Rio Hondo Prep’s quarterback Jack Van Cleve was 5-for-8 for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jonathan Guerreo rushed for 152 yards including an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Big Bear has a bye week before opening Cross Valley League play at Riverside Prep on Oct. 18.
In other games involving CVL teams, Silver Valley improved to 3-3 with a 13-6 win over Lake Mead Academy on Oct. 4. Excelsior Charter (0-4) hosts Temecula Prep and Riverside Prep (1-5) hosts Calvary Chapel Christian on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Girls golf
Big Bear earned a forfeit win in its latest Desert Valley League match Oct. 3 against Indio at the Terra Lago Golf Course.
Indio had only four players for the match. Five players are required in team dual match scoring.
With the forfeit victory, Big Bear improves 14-2 overall and 9-1 in the league standings. The Lady Bears are tied with Coachella Valley for the league lead.
Big Bear has the week off before completing Desert Valley League team play Oct. 14 against Cathedral City and Oct. 15 at Desert Mirage. The DVL League Individual Finals are Oct. 22 and 24 in Banning.
