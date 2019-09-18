Big Bear prep roundup, Sept. 18, 2019

Cross-country
Make it two in a row for Big Bear’s varsity boys and girls cross-country teams. The second Cross Valley League Meet was Sept. 17 in Helendale. In the girls race, Big Bear sophomore Taylor Johnson broke the course record by 2 minutes in winning the race. Laurel Stamer, Lizzie Rodriguez, Sedina Logan and Deanna Diaz rounded out the top five finishers for Big Bear as the team claimed its second league win.
Big Bear took the three of the top 10 individual spots in the boys race to win the team race for the second straight time. Senior Gianni Roberts led the Bears followed by Alex Spink, Ethan Jones, Kyle Jex and Kevin DeGree.
Big Bear competes in the Woodbridge Classic Friday, Sept. 20.
Volleyball
The Lady Bears made quick work of defending Cross Valley League champion Excelsior Charter in Victorville Sept. 17 with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 victory. With the win, Big Bear improves to 17-4 overall and 4-0 in CVL play. The Lady Bears have yet to lose a set in league play.
Earlier in the day, the Big Bear junior varsity beat Excelsior 25-11, 25-12.
Big Bear returns home Thursday, Sept. 19, with a CVL match against Riverside Prep. The junior varsity match begins at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m. at the Big Bear High School gym.
Girls golf
Big Bear defeated Cathedral City 264-337 on Sept. 17 to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Desert Valley League standings.
Ashley Griffiths and Joana Diaz each scored 48 to lead the Lady Bears. Ana Melissa carded a 51. Megan Morris scored 58. Maria De Leon had a 59, and Jenna Fagan recorded a 67.
The Lady Bears host Desert Mirage Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. at Bear Mountain Golf Course.
Girls tennis
Big Bear lost a Desert Sky League match at Silverado Sept. 17 by a score of 13-5. The Lady Bears are 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the league standings. The Lady Bears are at Barstow Thursday, Sept. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.