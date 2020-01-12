Girls soccer
The Lady Bears improved to 7-2-6 overall and 0-0-2 in the Cross Valley League with a 1-1 tie against defending CVL champ University Prep on Jan. 10.
After a scoreless first half and most of the second half, Big Bear took the lead with about eight minutes left to play on a direct free kick. Junior Yesika Gonzalez was fouled on a hold by a University Prep player. Senior Ashley Griffiths took the free kick about 25 yards from goal, sending the shot out of reach of the University Prep goalkeeper.
University Prep scored four minutes later on a cross inside the box.
The Lady Bears host Riverside Prep (3-4-3, 0-0-1) Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. That game is expected to be played at Big Bear's alternate home field at Lucerne Valley High School.
Boys soccer
The Bears dropped a 10-0 decision at University Prep Jan. 10 to fall to 1-9-1 overall and 0-2 in the CVL. The Bears play at Riverside Prep Wednesday, Jan. 15, before returning home Friday, Jan. 17, to face league leader CIMS.
Wrestling
Big Bear took a break from Cross Valley League action to compete in the Trojan War Tournament in Yucca Valley Jan. 11. The Bears came back home with the team trophy, scoring 180 points for first place while nabbing eight individual titles.
First place winners included Gambit Stuart (113), Daniel Grace (120), Brayden Wade (138), Chris Godoy (152), Markus Napolitano (160), Robert Pardee (170), Phelan Sullivan (180) and Riley Powell (195).
Meanwhile the Big Bear girls competed in the Maidens of Mayhem Tournament Jan. 11 in Murrieta Valley. Junior Brittney Atkin continued her strong run with another first-place finish in the 143-pound weight class. Atkins pinned all of her opponents, holding them scoreless along the way and claiming the MVP trophy.
RJ Schemer (170) finished third in her first female wrestling tournament appearance of the season.
Big Bear hosts Webb in a Cross Valley League match Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Big Bear High School gym. The match begins at 4 p.m.
