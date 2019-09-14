Volleyball
Big Bear High School continues to find success on the court with three wins this past week.
The week began with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 win over Silver Valley on Sept. 10. Senior middle blocker Ashley Everman led the way with 10 kills. Juniors Bella Joha and Kyla Francis had eight and six kills respectively. Sophomore setter Alissa Everman had 15 assists. Francis added 12 assists.
On Sept. 12, the Lady Bears traveled to Victorville for a Cross Valley match against University Prep. Big Bear won that match 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 to remain undefeated in league play at 3-0.
Big Bear wrapped the week with a home match against Twentynine Palms on Sept. 13. The Lady Bears defeated the Wildcats on Red Out homecoming night to improve to improve to 16-4 overall.
The Lady Bears, ranked fifth in CIF Southern Section Division 8, are back in action Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Excelsior Charter in Victorville. Excelsior is the defending CVL champion.
Girls golf
The Lady Bears improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Desert Valley League with wins over San Jacinto, Indio and Desert Hot Springs this week.
The Lady Bears beat San Jacinto in a nonleague match 260-340 on Sept. 9. Jo Diaz led the way with a 50 followed by Megan Morris and Ashley Griffiths with 51s, Ana Melissa with a 53, Maria De Leon at 56 and Jenna Fagan with a 63.
On Sept. 11, the Lady Bears beat Indio 276-364. Melissa led the way with a 51 followed by Griffiths at 52, Diaz at 54, De Leon with a 58, Morris with 61 and Fagan at 69.
The Lady Bears ended the week with a 294-346 win over Desert Hot Springs on Sept. 12. Griffiths scored 46, Melissa had a 56, Morris carded a 58 and Renee Martin had a 63. Cameron Cavasos and Anika Holloway each carded 71s.
The Lady Bears, defending Desert Valley League champions, are back in action Monday, Sept. 16, when they travel to Rancho Mirage for a nonleague match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.