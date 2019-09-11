It was a decade where a high school football dynasty was built. The 1970s Big Bear High School teams are being remembered and honored at a Big Bear Football Players Reunion Saturday, Sept. 14, at Big Bear Middle School.
Players, coaches and the community took a struggling program in 1970 and set the standards of hard work and dedication that turned Big Bear High School football into a winning tradition. The Bears recorded a record of 63 wins and 18 losses from 1970-1979 including five league championships and seven trips to the CIF playoffs.
Former head coach Don Gifford hosts the celebration at the middle school gym immediately following the 2019 homecoming game. The Bears host San Bernardino for homecoming at Minder Field. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be game films, scrapbooks and pictures to help spur those memories. Former players, cheerleaders, song leaders and students are encouraged to bring memorabilia to the event.
“I wanted to put this on for the kids,” Gifford said. “This is the group that turned Big Bear’s football program around. I want to make it worth their while.”
For more information or to RSVP, email Jen Gifford at giffordjh@yahoo.com. Get the word out to teammates from the 1970s and celebrate a decade of excellence.
Big Bear Middle School is at 41275 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.