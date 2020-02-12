When Don Lugo’s varsity boys basketball team comes to Big Bear Wednesday, Feb. 12, it will face a team riding an eight-game wave of success.
Big Bear isn’t the same team it was to start the season. It’s not even the same team that played common opponent Ayala in early January. Big Bear lost to Ayala 93-46 on
Jan. 2 while Don Lugo dropped a 58-51 game to the same Ayala team.
The Bears host the Conquistadores in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 4A Championships on Feb. 12. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Big Bear High School gym.
“We are a much better team right now,” Big Bear head coach Bo Kent said. “We’re rebounding, pushing the ball up the floor and playing within ourselves.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
