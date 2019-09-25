Scheduling two cross-country meets in one week can be a challenge. Big Bear’s boys and girls cross-country teams met that challenge and more.
On Sept. 17, the Bears traveled to Helendale for the second Cross Valley League meet of the year. Big Bear won both team races and sophomore Taylor Johnson was the girls individual champion in her first race of the year.
“We went in low key for that race,” Big Bear coach Jonathan Stiles said. “I told everybody to dial it back and save it for Woodbridge. Taylor didn’t get that memo.”
Johnson not only won the girls race, she broke the course record.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
