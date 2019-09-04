Big Bear was missing a couple of important pieces to its cross-country teams at the Fastback Shootout
Aug. 31 in Arcadia. It will be the same story for the first Cross Valley League meet set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Big Bear along the Bristlecone Trail near Snow Summit.
For the varsity boys, sophomore Max Sannes is out with an injured quad. His status is questionable for the first league meet. Senior Hailey McGivney, the top returning runner on the varsity girls team, is still recovering from ankle surgery this past summer. “I don’t know when Hailey will be back,” Big Bear coach Jonathan Stiles said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
