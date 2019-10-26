The 72nd annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational is the largest high school cross-country meet in the country. Big Bear High School was there.
The Big Bear varsity boys finished 12th in the Division 3-5 sweepstakes race. Senior Gianni Roberts continued his stretch of excellent runs with an eighth place finish in 15:34. Sophomore Max Sannes was 11th at 15:46.
The Big Bear freshman boys team finished 11th in its race. Allen Cowie led the Bears with a time of 20 minutes, 19 seconds on the way to a top 50 finish.
In the Division 3-5 girls sweepstakes race, Big Bear finished 11th. Sophomore Taylor Johnson led the way with a time of 20:36 and a top 30 finish. Sophomore Laurel Stamer clocked in at 20:50 for 35th place.
Big Bear competes in the Cross Valley League Finals on Nov. 7 at Riverside Prep. The varsity boys are undefeated in league heading into the finals while the varsity girls have won all but one of the league meets.
