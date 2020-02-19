Big Bear High School senior Paul Domingue may be focused these days on track and field, but that doesn’t mean football is a thing of the past.
Domingue earned all-CIF honors in Division 10 during his senior season. All-CIF football selections were announced earlier in February.
Domingue rushed for 1,033 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for the Bears last fall. His best performance came against Laguna Beach when he rushed for 165 yards. He had 148 yards rushing against Eisenhower in the CIF-SS Division 10 playoffs.
Domingue also had 111 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and 248 yards on kickoff returns.
For his career, Domingue rushed for 1,721 yards and 26 touchdowns in two seasons on varsity. He caught 11 passes for 290 yards and five TDs.
Domingue’s high school athletic career hasn’t come to an end, though. He participates on the Big Bear High School track team, competing in hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump.
—Kathy Portie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.