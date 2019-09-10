Count Big Bear victorious in the first Cross Valley League cross-country meet of the season. The Bears hosted the cluster meet Sept. 10, taking first place in the varsity boys race with five of the top 10 finishes in the individual standings.
Senior Gianni Roberts tied the course record held by Caleb Webb with a time of 15 minutes, 36.20 seconds in the 3-mile run. Alex Spink was third at 16:45.60 followed by Kevin DeGree at 17:16.20. Ethan Jones ran an 18:0490 for seventh place followed by Kyle Jex in ninth at 18:46.40.
The Bears won the team race as well, finishing with 24 points. Second place went to the Academy for Academic Excellence with 80 points. Cobalt Institute was third at 105 followed by Riverside Prep with 108, the Academy of Careers & Exploration at 130, Silver Valley at 139 and University Prep at 148.
Big Bear sophomore Laurel Stamer won the varsity girls race with a time of 20:00.90. Lizzie Rodriguez was third at 21:23.10 and Deanna Diaz finished seventh at 22:54.60.
Second place went to Alyssa Lovett of the Academy for Academic Excellence. Lovett ran a time of 21:10.90.
The Big Bear varsity girls also won the team race with 32 points. AAE was second with 47 points followed by Riverside Prep with 89 points, University Prep with 93 points and Cobalt Institute with 117 points.
