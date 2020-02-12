The Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team was ranked in the Top 10 throughout the regular season.
It didn’t matter.
The Lady Bears ended their season without a CIF playoff spot after finishing fifth in the Cross Valley League standings. Head coach Lisa Griffiths wasn’t surprised by the omission of the team from the Division 7 playoffs, but she was shocked at the number of teams, or rather the lack of teams, that received bids in the division.
“The last couple of weeks I was trying to figure out where everyone was going in the division,” Griffiths said. “I had 40 teams qualifying. A couple of leagues were guaranteed four to five entries, but that didn’t happen. It was interesting how it all turned out.”
