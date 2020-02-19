The text came as soon as it became official. “We have a girls masters,” Big Bear wrestling coach Eric Seaman reported on Feb. 15 from Corona.
Big Bear junior Brittney Atkin becomes the second wrestler to represent the Bears in the CIF Southern Section Girls Wrestling Championships. The meet is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, at Beamount High School.
Atkin earned her spot in the prestigious tournament by finishing fourth in 143-pound weight class at the CIF Southern Section Qualifying Tournament on Feb. 15. Atkin can become the second Big Bear wrestler ever — male or female — to advance to the CIF State Championships with a top eight finish in the Southern Section.
Weigh-in is 9 a.m. Friday with wrestling matches set to begin at 11 a.m. Weigh-in on Saturday is at 8 a.m. with wrestling matches set to begin at 10 a.m. Medal round matches are slated for Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
For the full story CLICK HERE
