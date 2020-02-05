The Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team had a sure CIF playoff spot in hand as the clock ticked down in the game Feb. 3 against CIMS.
An uncalled handball and a questionable decision by the referees to extend the game an extra 5 minutes, knocked the Lady Bears’ hopes out of their grasp, for now.
Big Bear needed a win over CIMS to move into second place in the Cross Valley League standings and ensure a spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs. They led 2-1 as regulation ended. But the whistle didn’t blow at the end of 40 minutes. Instead, an extra five minutes were added to the clock by the referees to make up for stoppage time. There were no lengthy halts to play because of injury.
The longest delay in the second half came when one of the referees ejected a fan from the visiting side. Play didn’t resume for several minutes.
It was during the extra time that CIMS made a push for a late goal. A pass was made to a Cougar player who touched the ball with her foot, then her hand, before cranking the game-tying shot and crushing the hearts of the Lady Bears.
