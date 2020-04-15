Big Bear High School girls soccer coach Lisa Griffiths has announced league and team awards for the 2019-20 season.
Senior Ashley Griffiths and junior Yesika Gonzalez earned Cross Valley League first team honors. Seniors Sydney Peterson and Macy Egerer were awarded Cross Valley League second team honors. Senior Ana Melissa was an all-CVL honorable mention pick.
Team awards were voted on by the players. Ashley earned the Lady Bear of the Year MVP award. Gonzalez earned the Golden Boot award for top offensive player. Peterson was voted the Golden Gloves award as top goalkeeper. Melissa was voted the Mighty Marking Midfielder award. Egerer was named Dependable Defender.
The Lady Bears had an overall 8-3-11 record in 2019-20. Gonzalez led the league with 20 goals and seven assists. Peterson led the league in goalkeeper saves with 148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.