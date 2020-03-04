It’s been several years since the Big Bear High School varsity softball team has taken an extended trip. Head coach Mary Schermer, who was on one of the last Big Bear teams to do so, hopes it becomes a regular part of the schedule.
The Lady Bears (2-3) travel to Needles to participate in the Colorado River Tournament Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7.
“We did a bit of team bonding over Winterfest week,” Schermer said. “This trip is kind of a team building, team bonding thing. I think it’s important to play some set tournaments. I don’t see us doing this every year because of the expense, but every other year would be nice.”
The Lady Bears went 1-1 last week with a 10-2 loss at La Sierra on
Feb. 25 before rebounding for a 20-2 win at Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 27. Big Bear opens tournament play against Indio (1-5) on Thursday and will also face Needles and Faith Lutheran, two teams that have yet to play an official game.
The Lady Bears are guaranteed five games over the three-day tournament.
For the full story CLICK HERE
