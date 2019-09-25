Big Bear’s tennis team is getting a little better every week. For a young, inexperienced team, that’s what counts.
The Bears went 1-1 in Desert Sky League action last week, losing to Silverado 5-13 on Sept. 17 and beating Barstow 12-6 on Sept. 19.
Coach Diane Kendall said the younger players are starting to get better and getting a feel for playing with a partner. Most of the team has never played tennis, so it’s a learning experience all the way around.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.