The match is set. Big Bear High School volleyball team hosts Twentynine Palms in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 Volleyball Championships Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
Twentynine Palms earned its spot in the first round with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15 win over Santa Rosa Academy on Oct. 22. Big Bear earned its first-round spot as the division's No. 3 seed.
Big Bear and Twentynine Palms are familiar with each other, having played twice during the regular season. Big Bear won both matches — 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 on Aug. 27 in Twentynine Palms, and 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 on Sept. 13 in Big Bear.
The winner of the Big Bear-Twentynine Palms match advances to the second round on Saturday, Oct. 26, against the winner of the United Christian Academy-St. Bernard match. Location will be determined by coin flip.
