Track & Field
Call it a Big Bear sweep. The Big Bear High School boys and girls track teams won the team titles at the Cross Valley League Showcase Meet Feb. 25 in Oro Grande.
Senior hurdler Anthony Forrest broke the school record in winning the 300-meter hurdles. The Bears scored 213 points for the team title followed by Riverside Prep with 111, Silver Valley with 79, the Academy for Academic Excellence with 45 and University Careers & Sports Academy with 40.
The Lady Bears earned 150 points to defeat the Academy for Academic Excellence (139) by 11 points. Third place went to host Riverside Prep (137.5), followed by Silver Valley with 74.5 points, Excelsior with 26 points and University Careers & Sports Academy with 17.
Softball
Big Bear gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth at La Sierra Feb. 25, losing 10-2 in a non league game. The Lady Bears kept pace with their opponent through the first four innings, tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the third before losing the lead for good in the bottom of the same frame, 4-2. Six Big Bear errors didn't help the Lady Bears.
Senior Jada Hastings led Big Bear offensively, going 2-for-4 at the plate with one run scored. Freshman Aja Valenzuela was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Lady Bears (1-3) play at Desert Hot Springs Thursday, Feb. 27 in a non league game.
