With the first official Cross Valley League meet still two weeks away, Big Bear High School’s girls and boys track teams are busy getting in shape to defend their titles.
Big Bear earned unofficial wins over the rest of the league at the CVL Showcase Meet in Victorville
Feb. 25. Head coach Ron Perkins said the Bears weren’t at full strength for the event and believes the other schools weren’t sending a few of their top performers to the event either. “It went well, but it’s February track,” Perkins said. “You want to make sure the athletes can run at full strength in May and June. We still have some kids not ready yet.”
Bears who won individual events at the CVL meet included Gianni Roberts, who went 10 minutes,
7.38 seconds in the 3200-meter run; Anthony Forrest, 14.99 in the 110-meter hurdles and 40.75 in the 300-meter hurdles; and Paul Domingue, 6-02 in the high jump, 18-04 in the long jump and 42-10 in the triple jump.
For the full story CLICK HERE
