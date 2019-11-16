It’s official. The Big Bear High School varsity girls cross-country team’s season continues. The Lady Bears finished 12th in their heat of the CIF Southern Section Prelims Nov. 16 in Riverside to earn a spot in the Division 4 finals Nov. 23 at the same location.
Sophomore Laurel Stamer led Big Bear with a time of 21 minutes, 14.6 seconds in the 3-mile race. Other Big Bear finishes included sophomore Taylor Johnson at 21:48.4, junior Lizzie Rodriguez at 21:59.9, freshman Keira McGivney at 22:49.7, junior Deanna Diaz at 23:22.9, freshman Kaiya Garcia at 24:49.7 and senior Sedina Logan at 25:00.8.
Big Bear edged past Barstow to claim the final qualifying spot in the heat. The top 12 teams from each of two heats in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelims earn spots in the finals.
Other teams to qualify for the finals in the heat include Covina, Costa Mesa, La Canada, Bishop Amat, Orange Lutheran, Wilson, JSerra, San Marino, Ocean View, St. Lucy’s and Flitridge-Sacred Heart. Qualifying teams in the first heat include Mayfield, Laguna Beach, El Segundo, Burroughs Ridgecrest, Foothill Technology, South Pasadena, Oaks Christian, Laguna Hills, Sam Dimas, Bishop Montgomery, Nordhoff and Notre Dame Academy.
