It was billed as a possible crucial matchup to determine the leader in the Cross Valley League volleyball standings. By the time the match ended Big Bear, ranked No. 5 in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, had staked its claim with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 win over previously unbeaten Silver Valley.
With the win, the Lady Bears improve to 14-4 overall and 2-0 in CVL play. Silver Valley falls to 4-5 and 3-1. Big Bear travels to Victorville Thursday, Sept. 12, to face University Prep (5-3, 2-1) in another key CVL match.
The Lady Bears return home Friday, Sept. 13, with a non league match against Twentynine Palms. First serve in the JV match is at 3:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 5 p.m.
