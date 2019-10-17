The Cross Valley League volleyball title was already Big Bear’s when Cobalt Institute came to town Oct. 17 for the regular season finale. The Lady Bears weren’t satisfied. They got what they wanted — a 3-0 win over CIMS to finish the season 12-0 in the CVL standings, including an undefeated game record of 36-0.
This is the first league volleyball title for Big Bear High School since 2008.
”I knew we had something special with these girls at the beginning of the season,” Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said after the match on Thursday. “They are such good friends with each other and believe in each other.”
Big Bear finishes the regular season with an overall 26-5 record. Ranked fifth in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 standings, the Lady Bears will learn who their first opponent is in the playoffs when pairings are announced Saturday, Oct. 19. Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latests playoff information.
