The CIF has released the latest weekly fall prep sports polls, and Big Bear’s volleyball team made the cut.
The Lady Bears (20-4, 7-0) are ranked fifth in the CIF Southern Section Ford Championships Top 10 poll for Division 8 as of Sept. 23. Oakwood remains at the top of the division followed by Palmdale Aerospace, Ramona Convent and Santa Clarita Christian. La Puente is ranked sixth, followed by Sierra Vista, Garey, Montclair and de Toledo.
Other schools receiving votes include Fairmont Prep, Trinity, St. Monica Academy, Twentynine Palms and United Christian.
Meanwhile the Big Bear boys and girls cross-country teams dropped out of the latest top 10 polls in Division 4.
