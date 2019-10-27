The dream season has come to an end for the Big Bear High School girls volleyball team. The Lady Bears lost to St. Bernard Oct. 26 in a five-set marathon match in Playa Del Rey.
Big Bear jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a 25-20 first set win. St. Bernard took a 2-1 lead in winning the second and third sets 19-25 and 24-26. Big Bear sent the match to a fifth set with a 25-23 win in the fourth.
St. Bernard held on for a 15-9 win in the fifth set to advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section-Ford Girls Volleyball Division 8 Championships.
Big Bear ends the season with a 27-6 overall record, going 12-0 to win the Cross Valley League title.
