There were white-out conditions in the Big Bear High School gym Aug. 20, and it had nothing to do with snow.
The Lady Bears junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams celebrated their 2019 home opener over Lucerne Valley with a White-Out game. Fans wore white to show their support for Big Bear.
The Big Bear varsity improved to 2-4 with a 25-4, 25-12, 25-11 win over the Mustangs. It was the Lady Bears’ 15th straight win over Lucerne Valley since 2007.
Earlier in the evening, the Big Bear junior varsity team beat Lucerne Valley 25-9, 25-7 in the first match of the season for both teams.
Big Bear’s JV and varsity volleyball teams travel to Apple Valley Thursday, Aug. 22, to face Granite Hills in a nonleague match. The JV match is at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Bears return home for matches against Adelanto Friday, Aug. 23. JV plays at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m.
The Big Bear High School gym is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.