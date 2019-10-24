There is an old adage in sports that it’s difficult to beat a team three times in a season. The Big Bear High School volleyball team ignored the odds, beating Twentynine Palms 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 on Oct. 24 to advance to the second round of the CIF Southern Section-Ford Division 8 Volleyball Championships.
The Lady Bears relied on tough serving and nearly perfect defensive coverage of the Wildcats’ offense attack throughout the match.
The only thing the Lady Bears lost on Oct. 24 was the coin flip. Big Bear is on the road Saturday, Oct. 26, for the second round of the playoffs. As of press time, a score from the United Christian Academy-St. Bernard match had not been posted.
If United Christian Academy, champion of the Arrowhead Volleyball League, wins, the match is in Rancho Cucamonga at 6 p.m. Saturday. If St. Bernard, which finished third in Santa Fe League, upsets United Christian Academy, Saturday’s match will be at 6 p.m. in Playa Del Rey.
The winner of the second round match will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
