A Big Bear balanced attack has kept volleyball opponents off balance through the first 20 matches of 2019. And head coach JoAnne Matlock credits her athletes for making it so.
Four Lady Bears have recorded 61 kills or better this year, led by the middle attackers Ashley Everman and Bella Joha with 77 and 72 respectively. Outside hitters Macy Egerer and Kyla Francis have 61 kills apiece.
“Our setters have confidence in what our hitters are doing,” Matlock said. “The girls are just having fun out there, and are getting it done. So far it’s been great.”
The Lady Bears swept three matches last week to improve to 16-4 overall and 3-0 in the Cross Valley League standings. On Sept. 10, Big Bear beat Silver Valley 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 for the first league match win of the season. Everman led Big Bear with 10 kills and a block. Joha added six kills and six service aces.
