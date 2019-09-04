The Big Bear High School varsity volleyball team opens Cross Valley League play Thursday, Sept. 5, with a bit of an extra incentive.
The Lady Bears, riding a six match winning streak, surged onto the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 8 Volleyball Poll this week as the No. 5 team.
Oakwood tops the division in the latest poll, released Sept. 3 by the CIF Southern Section. Palmdale Aerospace is ranked second followed by Ramona Convent and Santa Clarita Christian. United Christian is ranked sixth, followed by La Puente, Garey, Sierra Vista and Trinity Classical.
Other Big Bear teams with top 10 CIF Southern Section rankings include the boys and girls cross-country teams. The Bears are ranked eighth in the Division 4 poll while the Lady Bears hold onto the ninth spot in the girls Division 4 poll.
Big Bear High School hosts its only home cross-country meet of the season Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.
