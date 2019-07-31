The 2019 volleyball season officially starts on Aug. 17. Big Bear’s varsity volleyball team looks ready to roll.
Head coach JoAnne Matlock has been impressed with the work the Lady Bears have done during the first two weeks of practice. There are good players for each of the key positions on the court — outside hitter, middle blocker, setter and defensive specialist, Matlock said.
“Kyla Francis is really looking good,” Matlock said. “McKinley (Warren) is doing very well, even though she didn’t play last year. And Macy (Egerer) is a solid all-around player for us who has really taken over the leadership role.”
Matlock set the varsity roster at the end of tryouts last week. This year’s team will go with 14 players. Joining the lineup after freshman years on JV are Kylie Huscka and Zoey Rice.
The Lady Bears open the season at the Citrus Valley Tournament on Aug. 17. The first home match is Aug. 20 against Lucerne Valley.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
