Thirty-three schools made their way to California High School in Whittier March 6 and 7 for the annual Condor Invitational and Distance Carnival. Big Bear competed in varsity and frosh-soph events as they prepare for their first Cross Valley League meet on March 17.
Senior Anthony Forrest won the varsity 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for Big Bear. Senior Paul Domingue earned second-place finishes in the varsity high jump and triple jump, and was 10th in the 100-meter dash. Senior Gianni Roberts was 10th in the 1600-meter run and junior Kevin DeGree was 10th in the 3200-meter run.
Top 10 finishes in the boys’ frosh-soph competition for Big Bear included Sammy Volpicelli in the long jump, Matt Rush in the 400-meter run, Julian Martinez in the discus, Scott Higgins in the high jump and triple jump, and Lance Higgins in the triple jump.
The frosh-soph Lady Bears earned several top 10 finishes including Kaylor Brewer in the 400-meter run, Taylor Johnson in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and Zoe Little in the high jump.
Big Bear competes in a dual meet at Rancho Mirage Thursday, March 12. The meet begins at 3 p.m.
