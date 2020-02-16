Big Bear junior Brittney Atkin has a great day at the CIF Southern Section Girls Wrestling Qualifying Tournament in Corona Feb. 15.
Atkin, wrestling in the 143-pound weigh class, finished fourth overall to earn a spot in the CIF Southern Section Girls Wrestling Championship Feb. 21 and 22 at Beaumont High School.
The top eight wrestlers from each weight class will qualify for the CIF State Girls Invitational Wrestling Championship Feb. 27-29 at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
