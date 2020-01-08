With more time this year to get into wrestling shape, Big Bear’s grapplers will see if their hard work pays off. The Bears open Cross Valley League action Wednesday, Jan. 8, against Calvary Chapel Downey and Excelsior Charter in Victorville. Weigh-ins are at 3 p.m. with the action set to begin at 4 p.m.
Another good showing in tournament competition this past weekend has Big Bear head coach Eric Seaman feeling confident about his athletes. The Bears competed in the Ontario Tournament on Jan. 4, earning nine top 10 finishes. Sophomore Gambit Stuart finished fourth in the 120-pound division as the top Big Bear wrestler
at the meet. Fifth-place medals were earned by junior Brayden Wade (138 pounds) and senior Chris Godoy (152 pounds). Sixth-place medals were handed out to junior Emmanuel Millan (205 pounds), junior Daniel Romney (152 pounds) and senior Chris Castillo (126 pounds). Seniors Daniel Grace (113 pounds) and Markus Napolitano (160 pounds) and freshman Phelan Sullivan (182 pounds) claimed seventh-place medals.
