It was a young and enthusiastic Big Bear wrestling team that traveled across the mountaintop Dec. 7 for the Lake Arrowhead Beresford Wrestling Tournament. And while no one advanced to the championship rounds, it was a great learning experience for the Bears, according to head coach Eric Seaman.
“The competition was awesome,” Seaman said. “This tournament keeps getting better and better every year.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.