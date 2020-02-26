Big Bear wrestling is back. That’s the take after a successful 2019-20 campaign that included strong showings in league, invitational tournaments and CIF competition.
“I think it was an impressive showing at CIF,” Big Bear head coach Eric Seaman said. “Phelan (Sullivan) just missed getting to masters. Brittney (Atkin) was a match away from making it to state.”
The Bears competed in the CIF Southern Section regional meet on Feb. 21 and 22 while Atkin participated in the CIF Southern Section Championships in Beaumont on Feb. 22.
Atkin won early on before coming up against a wrestler she had lost to earlier in the season. “Brittney talked about wanting a rematch, and she got it,” Seaman said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
